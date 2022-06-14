National Weather Service To Survey Chicago Suburbs for Potential Tornado Damage

Strong, severe weather tore across the Chicago area Monday, producing hail, downing trees, damaging homes and leaving thousands without power.

Though the National Weather Service placed several counties including Cook and Kane under a Tornado Warning Monday afternoon and evening, the agency did not report that a funnel cloud had formed or that a tornado touched down.

However, Tuesday, the National Weather Service tweeted that it was sending a team to survey potential tornado damage in several northwestern Chicago suburbs, including Streamwood, Schaumberg and Roselle.

We are sending a survey team up to the Streamwood/Schaumburg/Roselle area this morning to investigate two areas of potential tornado damage. We are also following up on damage in the Westchester/Bellwood/Maywood areas and may need to send a damage survey team there as well. #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 14, 2022

Photos and videos from across the Chicago area, including Streamwood, show damage to residential buildings, neighborhoods and yards, leaving some unable to return to their homes due dangerous debris from the severe weather.

According to a statement, Brookfield Zoo says it must delay its opening time Tuesday due to storm damage.

"We received significant damage to our grounds due to last night's storm," Zoo officials said. "We will be clearing downed trees and pathways and assessing the extensive damage this morning."

We received significant damage to our grounds due to last night's storm. We will be clearing downed trees and pathways and assessing the extensive damage this morning. — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) June 14, 2022

Nearby, in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood, the storm was especially frightening for the tenants of a three-story apartment building at 24th Avenue and Washington.

Multiple residents say they initially heard hail and high winds, then seconds later, they noticed part of the roof had peeled away. Tenants scrambled to exit the building as the fire department arrived to provide help.

A number of residents at a Bellwood apartment building were displaced Monday after a fierce storm rolled through, tearing off its roof. NBC 5’s Regina Waldroup reports.

At least 18 families were displaced, and two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to Andre Harvey, mayor of Bellwood.

A structural engineer is expected to inspect the building today to see if and when resident can return.

More damage occurred down the street, where some discovered their cars had been struck by the storm.

"I'm glad no one was sitting in it," said Naeesha Ellis, one resident whose car was damaged.

While the severe storm cell has moved out, extreme heat and dangerous humidity has moved in.

The entire Chicago area is under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach a high of 98 degrees -- just one degree shy of the record set in 1987 -- but the heat index will make things feel hotter, with heat indices expecting to reach between 105-110 in most locations.

Relief from the heat isn't expected until Thursday, when temperatures are expected to dip down in the 80s.