National Weather Service Confirms 2 Tornados Struck Chicago Area Saturday

Two tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area Saturday during storms that pummeled the region, resulting in power outages and causing widespread flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

One tornado, an EF-0, occurred in Crete in the afternoon hours, with estimated peak winds of 70 miles per hour. A second EF-0 tornado, with estimated peak winds of 75 miles per hour, was reported in Dyer and Schererville, Indiana.

Bob Waszak, a storm chaser, captured a photo of a funnel cloud in Crete as a tornado warning was issued for the surrounding area. That afternoon the NWS said it received several spotter reports of a rotating funnel cloud near the city, explaining photos shared on social media showed a funnel two-thirds of the way to the ground.

NWS Chicago storm surveys confirmed 4 tornadoes from June 25th/26th.



June 25th:

- Danforth: EF-1 (peak wind 95 mph)



June 26th:

- Dyer/Schererville: EF-0 (75mph)

- Crete: EF-0 (70mph)

- Chatsworth: EF-0 (80mph)



More details on path length/width are forthcoming. — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 27, 2021

Chatsworth, a town in Livingston County, also saw an EF-0 tornado Saturday that brought wind speeds of up to 80 miles per hour.

Just days earlier, an EF-3 tornado, packing wind speeds of up to 140 miles per hour, touched down in west suburban Naperville in Woodridge, resulting in more than a dozen injuries and hundreds of damaged homes.