Chicago rain totals: Some suburbs see as much as 6 inches

Although many areas across Chicago Monday are expected to remain dry, some suburbs are recovering after back-to-back showers Sunday dumped upwards of six inches of rain and resulted in flash flood warnings across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, Hinsdale, in DuPage County received as much a 2.40 inches of rain Sunday, and Westchester, in Cook County, received 2.2 inches. Roseland, also in Cook County, received 2.65 inches, the NWS said.

Along the lake in Northwest Indiana, totals were even higher, according to the NWS. In East Chicago, 4.53 inches of rain, fell officials said. Hammond saw 4.36 inches, South Holland saw 5.69 inches of rain, and Thornton saw 6.5 inches the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

In Calumet City, where rainfall totals reached nearly seven inches, residents faced heavy downpours, leaving side streets flooded. According to local officials, a disaster recovery center will open at the Calumet City Library at 7 a.m. to help provide assistance to residents.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, most areas are expected to remain dry Monday, although some lake effect showers could continue, primarily in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures Monday will be in the mid 60s to low 70s, the Storm Team added.

Overnight Monday, more clouds and showers are expected to move in, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, a cluster of showers to the west are expected to bring rain and potentially some thunderstorms to DeKalb and LaSalle counties beginning at around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

By 9 a.m., that disturbance is expected to hit Chicago, Roman said.

Some scattered storms could continue into the afternoon Roman added, with some lingering overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to remain on the cooler side, with a high of 69 degrees. However, warmer temperatures are on the way, with highs in the low 80s for the rest of the week.

Saturday, for the first day of fall, temperatures are expected to be more summer-like, with a high of 80 degrees, Roman said.