National Water Park Day is Friday – here's where to beat the heat in the Chicago area

Friday marks National Water Park Day across the United States and as Illinois prepares for a wave of intense heat, there’s numerous places to celebrate the holiday and cool off.

Here are a few of the state's most popular water parks:

Raging Waves - Yorkville

With over 10 different slides and multiple splashpads, Raging Waves is Illinoi’s largest water park. The water park includes sections for all ages and is open daily through the end of June and July with a variety of dates offered in August and September. Tickets start at $34.99. Bundles and ticket packages are included on the website.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Great Wolf Lodge - Gurnee

Gurnee is home to another place where you can make a splash this National Water Park Day. Great Wolf Lodge offers numerous slides, pools, a lazy river and more, including the chance to get away for a weekend. Suites of all sizes are available with additional dining options.

Hurricane Harbor - Gurnee

Hurricane Harbor is Six Flags very own waterpark – and a great way to beat the heat this weekend.

Hunt Park Aquatic Center - Gurnee

This water center is offering surprises throughout the day to celebrate National Water Park Day. The pool will be open for an additional two hours for all ages until 9 p.m.

Coral Cove Water Park - Carol Stream

For $7, residents of Carol Stream can enjoy a day at the Coral Cove Water Park’s numerous slides and splash pad attraction. Non-residents can enter for $10. The water park is open daily through Aug. 13. Private canopy rentals and water park rentals are also available. More information is available on the Coral Cove website.

Mystic Water - Des Plaines

Mystic Waters is another water park with a variety of water activities. The park features two 37-foot tall slides with activities for all ages, ranging from a lazy river to a splash pad. Complete with a café, the water park is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. General admission is set at $19 for adults, $17 for youth under 17 and seniors over 60, and free for children 2 and younger. Discounted resident admission is also offered with more information here.

Splash Country Water Park - Aurora

With multiple slides and an enclosed kid-friendly area, Splash Country is open for National Water Park Day with its a family-geared water attractions. For as low as $12 for non-residents, families can enjoy the park every day of the week with special events and theme days throughout the summer. More information can be found on the Splash Country website.

Atcher Island - Schaumburg

This tropical-themed water park is open every day of the week during the summer, including National Water Park day this Friday. Children can enjoy a spray ground, pool and multiple slides. Patrons must be 42 inches to ride the body slide and 48 inches to ride the bowl slide. More information on admission and amenities can be found here.

Pelican Harbor - Bolingbrook

Pelican Harbor at the Bolingbrook Park District gives patrons the chance to get out of the heat with their outdoor - and indoor - water park. The space offers swim programs, memberships and rentals. More information can be found on the Bolingbrook Park District website.