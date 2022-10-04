national taco day

National Taco Day Tuesday: 3 Illinois Spots Ranked Among Top 100 in US by Yelp

If you're not able to check out these spots, there are some National Taco Day deals happening to honor the day in the Chicago area

Looking to celebrate National Taco Day this Tuesday? You might want to check out these Illinois spots.

Three taco restaurants in the state were named among the top 100 in the U.S.

In honor of the day, Yelp unveiled its list of top eateries, based on ratings and reviews from its users.

Chicago's Edgewater Tacos was the highest-ranked Illinois spot on the list, coming in at no. 22.

Del Seoul, also in Chicago, followed at no. 28 and Quesabirria Jalisco Tacos in the city rounded out the list at no. 94. Del Seoul is also listed on Yelp's Taco Trailblazer challenge, which seeks someone to travel the country and visit some of the many spots on the top 100 list.

But if you're not able to check out these spots, there are some National Taco Day deals happening to honor the day.

Taco Bell

Taco bell is offering 30 days of tacos with its Taco Lover's Pass, available only on the app Tuesday.

On the Border

On the Border is offering $2 tacos and $3 beers in honor of National Taco Day - at participating locations and while supplies lasts.

National Taco Day is observed every year on Oct. 4.

