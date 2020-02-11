National Registry of Historic Places Adds 5 New Suburban Locations

The National Park Service has added five suburban spots to the register of historic places after deciding they were all worthy of preservation for their noteworthy significance.

One of those includes the 'Leaning Tower of Niles' in Niles. The tower is a half-sized replica of the real Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, at 94 feet tall and leaning 7 feet south.

The former 'Copley Hospital' in Aurora opened in 1888 and has also been added to the list. It closed in 1995 and is now being renovated into housing for seniors and disabled adults.

Lilacia Park Historic District is another, a 4.8 public park and garden in Lombard. The park maintains 700 species of lilacs and 25,000 different tulips.

The 150-year-old 'First Congregational Church' in Des Plaines also made the list--built with the "arts and crafts" style of architecture.

The former residence of interior designer Louis Fredrick in Barrington Hills, also made the list as the Frank Lloyd Wright home has been beautifully restored.

Each site applies to get on the registry, a complicated application process. Applicants have to meet certain criteria, incuding being associated with an event that contributed significantly to history or provides important historical information.