National Pizza Day Deals in Chicago: How and Where to Celebrate Thursday

Everyone knows Chicagoans take their pizza seriously, which is why this week brings an important day for the city: National Pizza Day.

National Pizza Day, celebrated on Feb. 9, is just around the corner. A number of restaurants are offering special deals and new creations just in time for the big day.

Here are a few that you can check out:

Ranalli's West Loop & Ranalli's Lincoln Park:

Offering buy one, get one pizza for dine-in customers only

Pizza Friendly Pizza

Will celebrate National Pizza Day with a "slice happy hour," offering $3 sliced from 5-9 p.m. and the chance for one guest to win a $50 gift card. .

Domino's Pizza:

$7.99 for a 1-topping pizza or 8-piece wings when you order online and carryout.

$6.99 mix and match deal with a choice between wings, handmade pan pizza and a bread bowl pasta.

Little Caesar’s:

$6.99 or $9.99 Slices-N-Stix meal deals.

$14.99 Slices-N-Stix meal deal with one large two-topping pizza.

Pizza Hut:

Their special edition "Big New Yorker" pizza is back!

Sarpino's:

Their new, limited edition "Pesto Magic" pizza is available at select locations.

To learn more about these deals, be sure to see the companies' websites.

Buca di Beppo

Offering pizza for 50% off if customers are E-club members

Bar Louie

On National Pizza Day, Bar Louie will give guests 50% off flatbreads during happy hour

7-Eleven and Stripes

7Rewards loyalty members can get a cheese or pepperoni pizza for $7. This offer will also be available for delivery through the 7NOW app

Home Run Inn

Home Run Inn will give a free frozen pizza to anyone with the initials "H.R.I." to celebrate National Pizza DAy. Those with initials H.R.I. will need to submit proof of a valid photo ID with a matching mailing address to Home Run Inn’s Instagram page by 11:59 p.m. CST on Feb. 9.

Sam’s Club