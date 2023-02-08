National Pizza Day Deals in Chicago: How and Where to Celebrate Thursday

Everyone knows Chicagoans take their pizza seriously, which is why this week brings an important day for the city: National Pizza Day.
National Pizza Day, celebrated on Feb. 9, is just around the corner. A number of restaurants are offering special deals and new creations just in time for the big day.
Here are a few that you can check out:
Ranalli's West Loop & Ranalli's Lincoln Park:
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
- Offering buy one, get one pizza for dine-in customers only
- Will celebrate National Pizza Day with a "slice happy hour," offering $3 sliced from 5-9 p.m. and the chance for one guest to win a $50 gift card. .
- $7.99 for a 1-topping pizza or 8-piece wings when you order online and carryout.
- $6.99 mix and match deal with a choice between wings, handmade pan pizza and a bread bowl pasta.
- $6.99 or $9.99 Slices-N-Stix meal deals.
- $14.99 Slices-N-Stix meal deal with one large two-topping pizza.
- Their special edition "Big New Yorker" pizza is back!
- Their new, limited edition "Pesto Magic" pizza is available at select locations.
To learn more about these deals, be sure to see the companies' websites.
- Offering pizza for 50% off if customers are E-club members
- On National Pizza Day, Bar Louie will give guests 50% off flatbreads during happy hour
- 7Rewards loyalty members can get a cheese or pepperoni pizza for $7. This offer will also be available for delivery through the 7NOW app
- Home Run Inn will give a free frozen pizza to anyone with the initials "H.R.I." to celebrate National Pizza DAy. Those with initials H.R.I. will need to submit proof of a valid photo ID with a matching mailing address to Home Run Inn’s Instagram page by 11:59 p.m. CST on Feb. 9.
- Sam’s Club is offering $1 off its handmade Member’s Mark 16” pizza at club cafés across the US this week. The pizza will be $7.98 ($1 off the original $8.98 price) from Feb. 9-12.