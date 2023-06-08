National Outlet Shopping Day brings increased discounts to outlet malls across Chicago area

The second Saturday in June has been dubbed “National Outlet Shopping Day," meaning heightened deals in outlet malls across America.

In the Chicago area, free gifts for shoppers and savings up to 50% off entire stores are up for grabs on June 10 and 11.

Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora is home to dozens of stores, from the Nike Factory Store to Kate Spade New York.

The mall features stores like G-Star Raw, which is offering 50% off the entire store, with J. Crew offering 25% off purchases of $100 or more with their weekend. The mall has released a savings guide here for all stores at its Aurora location.

For two of the Simon Property Group outlet malls, however, the holiday extends past just the savings with a day of full activities. The Aurora location is celebrating June 10 and 11 with a photo booth from 11-4 p.m. and live music from 12-3 p.m. with face painting from 1-3 p.m.

You can even check in between Ann Taylor and Abercrombie & Fitch to claim a free tote bag.

The Gurnee location also offers a free tote bag at Entry E, with samples from Lola’s Tacos and Tequila, Charley’s Philly Steaks, the Mini Donut Factory and more.

Alpha Media is also set to present Bandemonium’s Battle of the Bands Finale at Show Court Stage, with starting time yet to be announced.

Shoppers are also eligible for a free gift with every purchase from the Movado Company Store. Shoppers must have the saving codes for all stores found here.

The Simon Property Group also has locations in Orland Park, Springfield, and Schaumburg, though these malls are not offering additional events for the holiday.

More information on the holiday festivities can be found at the Chicago Premium Outlets and Gurnee Mills websites.