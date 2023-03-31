National Museum of Mexican Art Puts Spotlight on Student Art

Encouraging young people to nurture their creative talents is the mission behind the National Museum of Mexican Art’s free arts education program called Yollocalli Arts Reach.

“You don’t need to know anything about art. Just come, have the energy, put in the effort, have the passion and just create," said Fernando Ruiz, one of the teaching artists. He curated the museum's current exhibition of student artwork, now on display.

This year, the museum is also hosting "Giving Shape: Yollocalli Artistic Practice Through the Years," an exhibition featuring work by alumni and teaching artists.

"I think it’s about showing up with your full self and being accepted for your full self,” explained curator Marina Alvarez. "That’s about having an open heart and everyone receiving you with your open heart."

William Estrada, a former Yollocalli teaching artist and associate director, said, "Yollocalli was one of the places where I learned about the brilliance that existed in our Black and brown communities.”

He said the program encourages students and teachers to tell their stories and share their journey as a way to address some of the trauma and healing needed to use art as a tool to mobilize the community.

Throughout the year, Yollocalli Arts Reach offers after-school programs, internships, community workshops and special events for students ages 13-24. The goal is to provide a safe space to help students grow as artists and become active in their communities. Click here for more information.