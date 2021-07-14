National Mac and Cheese Day Celebrations: Here's Where to Score a Deal

National Mac and Cheese Day gives Chicagoans Wednesday a chance to score cheesy, creamy deals across the area.

A few places are offering deals and freebies in celebration of National Mac and Cheese Day Wednesday.

Here's where to celebrate:

Noodles & Company is giving away a free small Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with a purchase of any regular entree. This deal is exclusive for Noodles Rewards members. You can sign up here.

Panera Bread is giving away free Mac & Cheese for a year to 10 winners. All you have to do is post a picture or video on Instagram showing how obsessed you are with macaroni and cheese using #sweepstakes, #12MonthsofMac, and @panerabread to enter.

Lean Cuisine is celebrating with a mac and cheese giveaway. To enter, follow them on Twitter and reply to their tweet with #LeanMacAndCheesePlease and #Sweepstakes.

Still can’t get enough mac and cheese? Kraft partnered with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in extending mac and cheese as a dessert option. The macaroni and cheese flavored ice cream launched today and can be purchased online for $12.