National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day 2022: Where to Get a Sweet Deal

By Vanessa Lopez

Three varied flavored, ice cream, single scoop, cones with sprinkles in a row on a bright pink background.
Amy Stocklein Images / Getty Images

In case you needed a cheat day this weekend, National Ice Cream Day is just around the corner.

National Ice Cream Day is July 17. Here's a list of places where you can get a deal – or even a free treat.

Dairy Queen

DQ is running a special on National Ice Cream Day, July 17. When you download their app, you can get $1 off any dipped cone at participating locations.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Foxtrot

Foxtrot will be celebrating National Ice Cream Day with free root beer floats, limited merch, and live music. From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 3649 North Clark Street.

Foxtrot is also giving out a pint of Foxtrot Ice Cream with every in-app purchase at participating locations.

Local

NBC 5 Responds 30 mins ago

Testing Troubles: Some COVID Testing Labs Certified Too Easily, With ‘Little Scrutiny'

highland park shooting 33 mins ago

Hundreds of Highland Park Residents Gather for Emotional Vigil to Honor Shooting Victims

Cold Stone Creamery

Sign up for Cold Stone Creamery's My Cold Stone Club Rewards to receive a buy-one, get-one-free coupon. Redeem that coupon for a free treat in honor of the celebration this weekend.

Baskin Robbins

From July 17 to July 23 celebrate National Ice Cream Day, and get $5 off any order of $15 or more at Baskin-Robbins. If you order online, enter the promo code "BECOOLER" to receive the discount.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is offering a free scoop of ice cream with any purchase. Mention the deal in-store, or use this link to add it to your online cart for delivery.

Burger King

BK is celebrating by offering a free vanilla soft serve cup or cone with any $1 purchase. All you have to do is download the app and sign up for their rewards program.

Dippin' Dots

Dippin' Dots is honoring the holiday by giving away free mini-cups on July 17 at participating locations. Check out the locations by clicking here.

Whole Foods Market

From now until July 19, you can save 25% on ice cream and frozen treats at Whole Foods Market.

This article tagged under:

National Ice Cream Dayice cream
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us