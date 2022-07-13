National Ice Cream Day 2022: Where to Get a Sweet Deal

In case you needed a cheat day this weekend, National Ice Cream Day is just around the corner.

National Ice Cream Day is July 17. Here's a list of places where you can get a deal – or even a free treat.

Dairy Queen

DQ is running a special on National Ice Cream Day, July 17. When you download their app, you can get $1 off any dipped cone at participating locations.

Foxtrot

Foxtrot will be celebrating National Ice Cream Day with free root beer floats, limited merch, and live music. From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 3649 North Clark Street.

Foxtrot is also giving out a pint of Foxtrot Ice Cream with every in-app purchase at participating locations.

Cold Stone Creamery

Sign up for Cold Stone Creamery's My Cold Stone Club Rewards to receive a buy-one, get-one-free coupon. Redeem that coupon for a free treat in honor of the celebration this weekend.

Baskin Robbins

From July 17 to July 23 celebrate National Ice Cream Day, and get $5 off any order of $15 or more at Baskin-Robbins. If you order online, enter the promo code "BECOOLER" to receive the discount.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is offering a free scoop of ice cream with any purchase. Mention the deal in-store, or use this link to add it to your online cart for delivery.

Burger King

BK is celebrating by offering a free vanilla soft serve cup or cone with any $1 purchase. All you have to do is download the app and sign up for their rewards program.

Dippin' Dots

Dippin' Dots is honoring the holiday by giving away free mini-cups on July 17 at participating locations. Check out the locations by clicking here.

Whole Foods Market

From now until July 19, you can save 25% on ice cream and frozen treats at Whole Foods Market.