National Hot Dog Day: Where to Find Deals and Free Hot Dogs in Chicago

Everyday in Chicago may as well be National Hot Dog Day, but this year, it's observed on Wednesday, July 20.

Whether you are observing the national holiday privately or publicly, here are some National Hot Dog Day deals to take advantage of. Just hold the ketchup.

Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous is celebrating with 5-cent hot dogs with the purchase of one regular priced hot dog on July 20 at participating restaurants. The offer is restricted to two hot dogs per order.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Portillo's

Celebrating hot dogs throughout the week and weekend, Portillo's is offering free delivery through July 24 when ordering online.

Whole Foods

From July 20 through July 26, get 20 percent off all hot dogs. And if you have Amazon Prime, you can save an additional 10 percent off.

Vienna Beef and Miller Lite

Miller Lite is teaming up with Vienna Beef to give away free Chicago-style hot dogs to Chicagoans from July 20 to August 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at select locations.

The locations and dates can be found here:

The Wiener's Circle

July 20, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2622 N Clark St.

Martin's Corner

July 21, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2058 W 22nd Pl.

Crossroads Restaurant & Bar

July 27, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

20915 W Park Ave

Mundelein, IL

North & Maple Kitchen + Bar

July 28, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

18401 N Creek Dr.

Tinley Park, IL

Buddyz Pizzeria

August 3, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

1138 N Green St.

McHenry, IL

Time Out West

August 4, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

1130 E Lake St.

Hanover Park, IL

Coach's

August 10, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

6169 N Northwest Hwy.

Alley 64

August 11, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

212 Main St.

St. Charles, IL

J W Hollstein's Saloon

August 18, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

17358 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park, IL