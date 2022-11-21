National Guard Chief's Plane Strikes Birds, Lands Safely at Chicago's Midway Airport: Source

The National Guard’s top officer was onboard a military plane on Monday when it struck several birds on takeoff from Chicago’s Midway Airport, causing the aircraft to return to the airport.

A source tells NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern that Gen. Daniel Hokanson, who serves as the National Guard Bureau chief on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was onboard the aircraft when the collision occurred Monday afternoon.

A military C-37 plane was taking off from Midway when it struck a flock of birds, according to a spokesperson from the Federal Aviation Administration.

A public affairs officer with the 89th Airlift Wing said that the plane returned to the airport "out of an abundance of caution."

An investigation is underway, and all members onboard the plane were uninjured, according to the spokesperson.

Hokanson will take another flight out of Chicago this week, a source tells NBC 5.

The general was nominated to ascend to his rank in May 2020. He was confirmed by the Senate later that year, and assumed his role in August.