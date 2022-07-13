National French Fry Day 2022: Where to Get Free French Fries

A very delicious national holiday is upon us: National French Fry Day.

Here's a look at the day dedicated to all things French fries, as well as some discounts and freebies available in the Chicago area for National French Fry Day.

McDonald’s

McDonald's will celebrate National French Fry Day by offering a free order of large fries all day — no purchase necessary. Customers must order through the McDonald’s app.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

White Castle

White Castle customers may get a free small order of French fries with any purchase with coupon.

Wendy’s

Wendy's has declared a "hot and crispy summer" and has expanded National French Fry Day into Fry Week, with deals through July 15.

Weds., July 13: Free fry order with any mobile order purchase

Thurs., July 14: Free mini breakfast of seasoned potatoes with the purchase of any mobile order

Fri., July 15: Free medium fry with the purchase of any size fry via mobile order

Burger King

This year, Burger King is giving away free French fries every week to customers who join its Royal Perks benefit program and buy anything else on the menu. The offer is valid through the end of 2022.