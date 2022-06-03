National Doughnut Day: Where to Find Free Doughnuts, Discounts in Illinois

It's true that doughnuts can certainly be celebrated and honored on any day of the year, but only one calendar day calls for a national doughnut holiday.

National Doughnut Day on June 3 originated by The Salvation Army in 1938 as a way of honoring those who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Now, it's observed by doughnut shops offering free doughnuts and discounts on the sweet treats.

Here's are look at some of the shops offering specials across the state:

7-Eleven

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

7-Eleven has a buy one, get one doughnut deal for 7Rewards members at participating 7-Eleven stores. The offer is good for 7Rewards members only and lasts from June 3-5.

Duck Donuts

At it's first Illinois location in Libertyville, Duck Donuts is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut to everyone who visits the shop at 111 School St. on June 3 -- no purchase necessary.

Dunkin' Donuts

Participating Dunkin' locations are offering a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a double doughnut deal: In addition to one free doughnut per for guest, customers can also get a dozen Original Glazed donuts for $1, with the purchase of any dozen or 16 count minis.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

All Stan's locations across the city are giving out free glazed cake donuts with any purchase.

And, just for good measure, these four Illinois bakeries recently made Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops list:

No. 8: Dip and Sip Donuts, 2256 W Roscoe St., Roscoe Village

No. 25: Country Donuts, 181 W. Virginia St, Crystal Lake

No. 83: Old Fashioned Donuts, 11248 S Michigan Ave., Roseland

No. 87: Gurnee Donuts, 4949 Grand Ave., Gurnee

Bon appétit!