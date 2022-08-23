National Dog Day: What's Illinois' Most Popular Dog Breed?

Whether you observe it by snoozing with your dog on the couch or by playing fetch in the park, National Dog Day, coming up on Aug. 26, is something to celebrate.

And in honor of the four-legged holiday, Camp Bow Wow analyzed its country-wide database to determine the most popular dog breeds in each state.

The company, which describes itself as "North America's largest doggy day care and boarding franchise," sifted through more than 400,000 annual visits to help identify "the most popular dog breeds based on purebred dog registrations."

Across the U.S. and in Illinois, Labrador Retriever earned the spot of top dog. Here's which other pups rounded out the state's top five:

Labrador Retriever German Shepherd Goldendoodle Golden Retriever Pit Bull Terrier

It's a cute list. However, according to marketing agency TOP Data, it's not the only four-legged list out there.

After analyzing a database of 500,000 adopted dogs and surveying 1,000 dog owners, here's which breeds TOP Data says takes the bone for most popular among Illinois pet owners:

Chihuahua Labrador Retriever Pit Bull Mutt Beagle

One list though that isn't chasing its tail in circles is Trupanion's Top 10 Most Popular Dog Names for 2022. The insurance company surveyed its database of more than 740,000 insured pets and found that your pup's tag is most likely to have one of these names etched on it:

Luna Charlie Bella Daisy Milo Lucy Cooper Bailey Teddy Max

No matter what your favorite breed is -- or what you call your dog -- have you checked the time recently? Now seems like a good time to give your furry friend a treat.