Where to get Illinois' best cookies on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Craving a cookie? You're in luck.

Just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie day, the review site Yelp has revealed its list of the "Top 100 Chocolate Chip Cookies to Dip Your Milk" -- and the results and ooey, gooey, crispy and delicious.

According to the list, Yelp editors "searched all through the US to find the best spots to chow down on a chocolate chip cookie." To organize the rankings, the site "identified businesses in the food and restaurant categories of Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'chocolate chip cookie.'"

The site then ranked those spots using several factors, "including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'chocolate chip cookie,'" the methodology says.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

While the No. 1 chocolate chip cookie can be found at Zenaida's Café in Las Vegas, Nevada, the list says, cookies at three Chicago spots also made the list.

Coming in at No. 27 was the cookie at 3 Arts Club Café, inside RH Chicago. Further down on the list, at No. 61, was the chocolate chip cookie at Summer House Santa Monica, located in Lincoln Park. And the 71st best chocolate chip cookie can be found at Defloured, a gluten-free bakery in Andersonville.

No. 4 on the list -- Levian Bakery in New York City -- gave Chicago an honorable mention, as the shop's West Loop location opened last year.

Unfortunately, the Midwest overall didn't have a strong showing on the ranking, with only six other spots in the region scoring a place in the top 100. High on the list, at No. 13, was Blackbird Baking Company in Lakewood, Ohio. In Madison, Wisconsin, Casetta Kitchen and Counter squeaked onto the list at No. 97.

You can view Yelp's full list of 100 here.