NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson rises after Watkins Glen win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After winning the second race of the 2022 season at California, defending Cup champion Kyle Larson still looked invincible.

But since that victory, Larson has struggled to find his 2021 form, picking up nine top-fives and seven finishes of 15th or worse over 22 races. All those troubles were forgotten on Sunday when he won at Watkins Glen, aggressively passing his teammate Chase Elliott on the final restart.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Next week’s race at Daytona marks the regular season finale, with 15 of the 16 playoff spots locked up. That means there will be 15 other drivers eager to win at the “World Center of Racing,” as a victory is the only way to secure the final playoff spot.

So, who’s the driver to beat as the regular season winds down? Here’s our latest power rankings:

1. Chase Elliott

Last week: 1

Elliott still finished fourth after Larson’s move, and in the process he secured the regular season championship (which gives him 15 extra playoff points). While he was visibly angry with his teammate after the race, it’s fair to question why Elliott allowed his teammate to restart on the inside lane. This intersquad rivalry will be a huge storyline throughout the playoffs, with Elliott and Larson both among the championship favorites.

2. Christopher Bell

Last week: 2

Bell was the only Toyota driver in the top 10 at Watkins Glen, finishing eighth. In the last six races, Bell has one win, three top-fives and four top-10s while his teammates continue to lack consistency. Even though he’s the youngest Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Bell could be the biggest threat in 2022.

3. Kyle Larson

Last week: 6

While Larson seemed sorry that he cost his teammate the win, he certainly doesn’t have any regrets. And he shouldn’t, since adding playoff points every week is crucial. Both of Larson’s wins this season have come after contact with Elliott for the lead – something that Elliott isn’t likely to forget in the final 11 races.

4. Kevin Harvick

Last week: 5

Coming off two straight wins, Harvick finished a solid 12th at Watkins Glen. He hasn’t been strong on road courses this season, so this run went about as expected. That’s part of what has made Harvick's season so impressive. He always finishes where his car is capable, rarely making any mistakes that cost the No. 4 team value points.

5. Denny Hamlin

Last week: 3

Hamlin’s seesaw season continued on Sunday with a 20th-place run. He hasn’t had a stretch of three straight top-10s all season, and the consistency issues could come back to bite him in the playoffs. The No. 11 should be quick at Daytona, where Hamlin has three wins.

6. Joey Logano

Last week: 8

After a lackluster start to the summer, Logano is rounding into form just as the playoffs approach. He has four straight top-six finishes, including third at Watkins Glen – his best on a road course this year. Daytona could be a challenge, as Logano hasn’t scored a top-10 in his last six starts there.

7. Ross Chastain

Last week: 4

Chastain’s summer has gone the exact opposite of Logano’s. In the last five races, Chastain has an average finish of 24.4 with just one top-20 finish. Watkins Glen was especially puzzling, considering how good Chastain has been on road courses this year. He made yet another enemy, too, when he wrecked Austin Dillon.

https://twitter.com/WGI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WGI after this incident on Lap 46. pic.twitter.com/TwfEBjlrRQ — NASCAR (@NASCAR)

8. Ryan Blaney

Last week: 7

Good news: Blaney still holds the final playoff spot due to his overall point total, despite finishing 24th on Sunday. Bad news: 14 drivers could win at Daytona this week and bump him out. Blaney won at Daytona last year, but anything can happen on a superspeedway.

9. Tyler Reddick

Last week: First four out

Along with Elliott, Reddick has been one of the most consistent road racers this season. He has two wins, three top-fives and four top-10s in five road races after running seventh at Watkins Glen. Unfortunately for Reddick, there’s only one road course in the playoffs and he hasn’t performed well on ovals. In 19 races at four-turn tracks, Reddick has a 20.0 average finish.

10. Martin Truex Jr.

Last week: 9

Well, this is it. Truex is poised to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014 unless he can either win at Daytona OR outscore Blaney by 26 points without a new winner. It’s not promising, considering MTJ has never won on a superspeedway in 69 career starts. Despite sitting sixth in the points standings, Truex will drop to 17th (or 18th if Blaney is bumped) after Daytona if he misses the playoffs.

First four out: Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez, William Byron, Chris Buescher