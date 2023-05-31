NASCAR legends to tour Chicago street race course originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NASCAR legends will be in Chicago Wednesday to preview the upcoming historic street race that will take over downtown streets in just over one month.

Two-time Daytona 500 champ Dale Earnhardt. Jr. will be among the racers to visit the city and preview the course for the upcoming race.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Ryan Blaney, AJ Allmendinger, Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton will be among the drivers touring the course Wednesday.

The group is also expected to address the media outside of Buckingham Fountain near the intersection of Ida B. Wells and Columbus Drive. That address, slated to take place between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., will be streamed live in the player above.

For a complete look at what to expect with the big July race, click here.