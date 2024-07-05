NASCAR drivers spend time with fans in Chicago ahead of race day

Ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Chicago Street Race, drivers made their way around the city and met fans, soaking in the one-of-a-kind atmosphere for the race.

"There’s a lot more to it than just showing up on Sunday and driving," NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace said. "We do a lot of community work especially this weekend.”

Wallace was in Bronzeville at a Road Rally Friday morning, meeting with Chicago's youth before hosting a block party in North Lawndale Friday night.

"It's just getting people accustomed to what NASCAR is about," Wallace said.

NASCAR drivers also made appearances at the Chicago History Museum and Wrigley Field for Friday afternoon's Cubs game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Outside of Wrigley Field, baseball fans played around with a remote control racecar course before heading into the game.

"I love that they’re combining NASCAR because this is the furthest downtown we wanted to get for the city but we’re still feeling a part of it," Cubs fan Andrea Beechum told NBC Chicago.

Wallace will keep the festivities going with Bubba's Block Party, held at Douglass Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.