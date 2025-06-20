Famed NASCAR drivers set to meet with fans ahead of annual Chicago Street Race

NASCAR enthusiasts will have the chance to meet star racers ahead of July's the street race in Chicago.

WeatherTech, an auto, home and pet product company based in the Chicago area, will host a meet and greet with drivers Connor Zilisch and Shane Van Gisbergen on July 3 at its Bolingbrook factory store. No sign up is necessary, but the company advises attendees to arrive early.

At the event, fans can meet the drivers, collect autographs and win prizes, according to a WeatherTech news release.

Zilisch is one of NASCAR’s youngest drivers at 18 years old. In 2024, he made his Xfinity Series debut by winning the Watkins Glen International. In March, he scored a second Xfinity victory at Circuit of The Americas. According to WeatherTech, Zilisch is seen as a future Cup Series star.

Van Gisbergen, from New Zealand, won the inaugural Chicago Street Course Race in 2023, becoming the first driver in over 60 years to win his Cup Series debut. More recently, Van Gisbergen won the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 on June 15.

The event is free and open to the public, but space and giveaways are limited, according to WeatherTech.

The third NASCAR Chicago Street Race will return to the streets around Grant Park the weekend following the Fourth of July. The Cup Series race will take place July 6, and the Xfinity Series race will take place July 5.