NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace holds block party in Washington Park ahead of street race

Just days before the historic NASCAR Chicago Street Race, driver Bubba Wallace held a block party in the city's Washington Park neighborhood, aiming to spark more interest in the sport.

People attending Bubba’s Block Party got to immerse themselves in the ins-and-outs of NASCAR, including getting a first-hand look at what pit crews do during a NASCAR race.

Bubba’s Block Party is one of NASCAR’s community initiatives, designed to attract new, more diverse fans to the sport.

The event was held on the lawn in front of the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center in Washington Park.

Perri Irmer, the president and CEO of the museum expressed his support of the event.

“I think it’s all about exposure. It’s about having folks understand that this is accessible as a sport and accessible as a field of study, as a training and as a career path.”

The inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race happens Saturday and Sunday in Grant Park.