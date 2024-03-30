NASCAR Chicago Street Race to return to city's lakefront in July

In under 100 days, NASCAR will once again take over the streets of Chicago.

On the weekend of July 6-7, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend will offer Chicagoans and Midwesterners two days of live music, car racing, and family friendly activities throughout Grant Park.

Here’s your guide to the course layout, who is performing and what activities to attend.

Course layout

The course will start on S. Columbus Drive. Turn one turns onto E. Balbo Drive, heading to pivot at turn two on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Turn three follows DuSable Lake Shore Drive to turn four and five, where it circles back to S. Columbus Drive.

Turn six pivots drivers onto E. Balbo Drive heading towards turn seven onto S. Michigan Avenue.

Turn eight adjusts drivers to swerve onto E. Congress Plaza Drive for turn nine and back to S. Michigan Avenue for turn 10.

Turn 11 brings drivers back to E. Jackson Drive and onto turn 12 which lands drivers back onto S. Columbus Drive.

A full map is listed on the event organizer’s website.

Headliners

The Black Keys will kick off the headliner lineup for the street race on July 6 at 3:15 p.m. on the Concert Stage.

The Chainsmokers will follow by performing at 7:15 p.m. on July 6 on the Concert Stage.

On July 7, Lauren Alaina will perform on the Concert Stage at 12 p.m. Following her performance will be country singer Keith Urban at 1:30 p.m.

Activities

Besides watching the race, the weekend is lined up with activities for the whole family.

There will be Q&A sessions with drivers and interactive displays throughout the course map.

The full event schedule is listed on the organizer’s website.

Ticket Prices

Youth tickets for the event begin at $40. General admission for people 13 and older begin at $240.

General admission tickets include access to viewing the race and the concerts that take place throughout the event, according to NASCAR.