NASCAR Chicago Street Race: Here's the full weekend race schedule

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is just days away, with street closures and preparations well underway in downtown Chicago for the second iteration of the unique event.

This year's races are slated to take place along some of the city's most recognizable downtown roadways on July 6-7, with both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series racing on the 2.2-mile course.

The Xfinity Series, which is considered the second-highest level of stock car racing below the Cup Series, begins at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday with The Loop 110.

The Cup Series race, known as the Grant Park 165, is set for 3:30 p.m. CT Sunday.

The Loop 110 will air on NBC and stream on Peacock, while The Grant Park 165 will air on NBC and stream on Peacock with MRN and SiriusXM providing radio broadcasts.

Coverage of the Chicago Street Race Xfinity event begins at 2 p.m. CT Saturday on NBC. Coverage of the Chicago Street Race Cup event begins at 3 p.m. CT Sunday on NBC and Peacock.

Here’s the schedule of events for both the Cup and Xfinity Series:

SATURDAY, JUL 6

9-11 a.m. CT: Practice + Qualifying Sessions | NASCAR XFINITY SERIES (USA, streaming on NBC Sports)

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. CT: Practice + Qualifying Sessions | NASCAR CUP SERIES (USA, streaming on NBC Sports)

2 p.m. CT: Driver Introductions on the START/FINISH LINE | NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

2:30 p.m. CT: The Loop 110 | NASCAR XFINITY SERIES (50 Laps) (NBC, streaming on NBC Sports, Peacock)

SUNDAY, JUL 7

3:10 p.m. CT: Driver Introductions on the START/FINISH LINE | NASCAR CUP SERIES

3:30 p.m. CT: Grant Park 165 | NASCAR CUP SERIES (75 LAPS) (NBC, streaming on NBC Sports, Peacock)

In addition, NBC Sports Chicago will offer two special coverage shows surrounding the event.

One will air from 6:30-7 p.m. CT Friday on the NBC Sports Chicago Plus Channel and will be available for streaming on the NBC 5 Chicago 24/7 streaming channel. The coverage will also stream live in the player above.

Another will stream the day of the big race, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT on the NBC 5 Chicago 24/7 streaming channel. The coverage will also stream live in the player above.

What if I want to watch in person?

Tickets are still available for race weekend for those looking to watch live in person. A list of the best seating options for viewing can be found here.

A number of restaurants and bars will also be offering viewing parties for the event. That includes places like Fatpour, Pippin's Tavern, The Lodge Tavern and more. For a full list click here.