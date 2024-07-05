NASCAR Chicago Street Race headlining festivals around the area this weekend

Independence Day may have come and gone, but a weekend full of festivities headlined by the NASCAR Chicago Street Race is waiting on deck.

Returning for the second year, the NASCAR races will wind through some of Chicago's most iconic roads, with the course starting and ending in front of Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park.

With a second straight wash-out at the NASCAR race not expected, residents across the Chicago area can prepare for a seasonally summer weekend with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.

While the NASCAR Chicago Street Race is expected to draw national attention, the downtown stock car relay will not be the only way to enjoy some time out in the city this weekend.

At Washington Park on Chicago's South Side, guests can enjoy the African/Caribbean International Festival of Life, which kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

In addition to plenty of food and music from Teejay "Drift", Rose Royce, Blue Magic and more, the 42nd annual Chicago Music Awards will also be held in conjunction with the festival.

Meanwhile, at Jonquil Park located in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood, craft beer lovers can immerse themselves into their favorite beverages with the Chicago Craft Beer Fest.

Running from Friday to Sunday, the festival offers tastings from several breweries throughout the state, hoping to find attendees a new favorite local brew.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Additionally, for those who may have missed Fourth of July fireworks, a dazzling display will be shown from Chicago's Navy Pier at 10 p.m. Saturday.