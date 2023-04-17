Narcan Vending Machine to be Installed at CTA Red Line Station

A vending machine containing the medication Narcan will soon be installed at the CTA 95th Street Red Line Station.

The machine will dispense doses of Narcan, a life-saving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, free of charge. Sheila Haennicke, whose son died of an overdose on the Blue Line, has been spearheading the effort to add a machine along the CTA for over a year now.

"I can tell you, as the parent of an addict, you can move heaven and earth to try to change or influence their behavior, but they will ultimately, if they're in the group of this substance, it's not up to an individual, so why not try to help them," Haennicke said.

The vending machine is expected to be up and running by this summer.