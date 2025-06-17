A 14-year-old from Naperville was arrested and found to be in possession of a loaded of a semi-automatic gun during a busy "teen takeover" event in downtown Naperville Friday, police said.

According to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney and the Naperville Police, the juvenile, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, made his first court appearance Monday. He was ordered to be released on home detention with electronic monitoring, the state's attorney's office said.

At 7:33 p.m. Friday, police in downtown Naperville were conducting additional patrols in the area of Washington Street and Jefferson Avenue during a "teen takeover" event, when an officer allegedly observed the teen acting suspiciously, police said. After conducting a safety pat down, the officer allegedly recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the juvenile's waistband, police said.

The teen, a male, was then taken into custody, police said.

“The allegation that a fourteen-year-old boy was in possession of a loaded, semi-automatic handgun during an extremely crowded event in downtown Naperville is extremely disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

Naperville police had previously warned residents and parents of "online trends" encouraging large teen gatherings in the downtown area of the western suburb, saying more patrols would be out at such events.

"Residents and visitors to Naperville should expect to continue seeing a large police presence in our downtown, at special events, and anywhere large groups are congregating," the release said. "We take our responsibility to keep this community safe very seriously and will have zero tolerance for criminal, disruptive, or unsafe behavior that puts others at risk."

In a message posted to Facebook, Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli called the incident a "wake-up call" regarding safety.

"Our kids need us," Wehrli's message said. "They need mentors, guidance, support, and, sometimes, someone to step in before things go too far. We can’t afford to look the other way. If you see a young person struggling, reach out. If something feels wrong, report it. If you can help create a safe space—at school, at home, in your place of worship, or in your neighborhood—please do."

The teen's next court appearance is scheduled for June 27, the release said.