Naperville Teen Battling Brain Cancer Composes Song to Inspire Others

A Naperville teenager is hoping to inspire others with a song he composed while battling brain cancer.

Sam Kagan, 16, loves making music. The Naperville Central sophomore was busy getting ready for another school year with the band and Jazz band, when this past August, he suddenly experienced a brutal headache.

“It was probably the worst pain I've felt my entire life. It would not go away,” Kagan said.

A scan at urgent care revealed a sizable brain tumor. Within days, the then-15-year-old had surgery to remove as much of the tumor as possible. He then started targeted radiation at the Northwestern Medicine Proton Therapy Center in Warrenville.

“With protons, because they're charged particles, we know where they're going to stop, so it gives off most of the energy right to a certain point and not beyond it. And that spares the normal tissues around the area that we're trying to treat,” said Dr. Bill Hartsell, a radiation oncologist who treated Kagan.

“The great thing about this is it allows the normal functions to remain,” Hartsell said.

After undergoing treatment five days a week for 12 weeks, Kagan rang the bell, signifying the completion of proton therapy, and immediately turned to music, composing a special song on his laptop.

“I wanted to write this song to inspire people when they ring the bell and to give them more hope for the future,” Kagan said.

“The song is called Jovial Echoes because it's meant to be inspiring and happy and 'echoes' because it’s like remembering the past,” Kagan said, explaining the song title.

Listen to the full song here:

Kagan had the chance Thursday to play the song for some of the Proton Therapy Center staff, including Hartsell.

“I thought it was fabulous,” Hartsell said.

Kagan’s experience at the Proton Therapy Center has prompted him to change his career goals.

Although flattered, Hartsell believes Kagan's future may already be playing out.

“I have the aptitude to do this. I don't have the aptitude to do the music and I think it's just fabulous what he does,” Hartsell said.

Kagan still undergoes monthly chemotherapy treatments to kill any remaining cancer cells, but it hasn’t killed his spirit.

“I now love my life much more after all of this,” Kagan said.