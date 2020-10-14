Naperville Police Search For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

Police in Naperville are asking for the public's help in their search for 15-year-old Mallory Glass who has been missing since Sunday.

Glass was reportedly seen Sunday in Naperville's downtown area around midnight, the same day her family told police she had run away.

Police said Glass was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and tennis shoes, and is believed to be with an unknown man.

Police said they are not releasing all details at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Naperville Police Commander Tim Ogan said that a missing teenage girl is a high priority for the officers and that they are utilizing all resources to ensure she is home safely.

"We’re looking at all leads that we come up," Ogan said. "The public’s been great in calling in stuff to us, working with our other agencies in the area. New information comes in all the time and we sort out every lead as it comes in. So right now, it is still active. We still have our detectives in the field."

Officials asked that anyone with information regarding Glass' disappearance contact the Naperville Police and ask for the investigations division.