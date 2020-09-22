Naperville Police Issue Warning After Series of Brazen Car Break-ins

Police in suburban Naperville are issuing a warning to residents after a string of brazen car break-ins over the weekend.

According to police, thieves hit the parking lots of two Orange Theory Fitness locations on Friday, and then struck again Sunday in the parking lot of the DuPage Sports Complex.

In all, 10 car burglaries were reported between the two days, and the nature of the thefts stunned residents.

“I leave everything in my car,” resident Darell Cintron said. “So now I know to take everything out and lock it up.”

Naperville police say that many calls they receive about thefts involving cars occur when cars are left unlocked, but in this situation, the thieves forced entry into vehicles, shattering windows and prying doors open to steal purses and bags.

The thieves also used credit cards around the Naperville area, authorities said.

Deputy Police Chief Jason Arres says that while it may be tempting to leave valuables in the car in order to avoid using locker rooms at gyms during the coronavirus pandemic, these thefts prove that it’s still best to have your possessions in a safe place.

“When you know you’re going to work out, use the minimalist theory,” he said.

Naperville police are working with other departments around the area to see any other communities were dealing with similar issues in recent days. No arrests have been made at this time.