Naperville Police Issue Alert About Mail Thefts From Blue USPS Collection Boxes

Naperville Police are warning residents about a series of thefts in recent months that have targeted the United States Postal Service's iconic blue boxes in the community.

The police department has tracked at least nine break-ins at postal collection boxes throughout the city over the cousre of two months.

They say thieves are stealing mail, then using stolen checks to commit identity theft. So far, the department has identified 25 victims –and says there could be more.

Frank Albergo is the head of the Postal Police Officers Association, and he is expressing concerns about what he calls a mail theft epidemic in the United States.

“Mail theft – attacks on letter carriers, they have exploded, it is a crisis and something needs to be done,” said Albergo. “Criminals see the post office as an easy target.”

Albergo says the Postal Service has its own police force – but their work is severely restricted right now because of jurisdictional limitations.

“The postal service has a police force – it’s called the Postal Inspection Service -- (and) it should be utilized to its maximum extent, and it is just not happening. We are confined to postal service property.” he said.

NBC-5 contacted the Postal Inspection Service for comment, but has not yet received a reply as of broadcast time.

If you plan on mailing checks or any other valuables this holiday season, Naperville Police say you should use the mail drop locations inside the post office, rather than using the blue collection boxes outside.