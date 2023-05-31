Naperville Park District Explains Reason for Green Water at Centennial Beach

With the unofficial start of summer underway and the first swim of the season in the books for many, some suburban residents were met with an off-putting sight at Naperville's Centennial Beach.

Opening for their first weekend of the season, Memorial Day crowds noticed a green tint to the water upon arrival.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Naperville Park District explained the reason for the atypical water color, while stressing that the water remained safe to swim in.

According to the park district, a recent lack of rain and warmer temperatures has accelerated algae growth in many bodies of water, including the water at Centennial Beach.

Officials said that algae growth is not uncommon in the waters at Centennial Beach during the summer, while reminding visitors that the park is classified as a "beach" and not a swimming pool.

While the 6.2 million gallons of water at the park are "chlorinated, re-circulated and hand-skimmed to remove debris," the park's water is not filtered like a public swimming pool.

The park district also responded to comments of visitors who observed darker color water, with the district saying that sand from the play areas of the park often mix in with nearby water, causing the discoloration.

According to the park district, water in all areas of the park was tested and returned normal results.