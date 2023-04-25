Naperville Parents Accused of Encouraging Daughters to Beat Classmate, Driving Them to Scene of Attack

The Naperville parents of two girls are facing felony charges after they allegedly drove their daughters to a bus stop and encouraged them to physically assault another classmate earlier this month.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Steven Teague, 36, and Terika Thomas, 30, are both facing charges of contributing the criminal delinquency of a minor in connection with the attack, which occurred on April 3.

“The allegations that Steven Teague and Terika Thomas not only brought their daughters to attack a classmate, but also encouraged and watched as the beating took place, are disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

At approximately 7 a.m., the victim in the case was walking to a bus stop when she noticed she was being followed by two fellow classmates, along with their stepfather.

When she walked past her stop and went to another stop, the three individuals continued to follow her in a vehicle, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

When she arrived at that bus stop, the two girls allegedly attacked her, throwing her to the ground and repeatedly punching her, police said.

It is alleged that while that assault was occurring, both Thomas and Teague watched, with the latter parent allegedly encouraging the girls to continue the attack.

Both parents posted bond over the weekend after turning themselves in to police, according to prosecutors.

The victim in the case was not seriously injured, according to prosecutors.

“As parents, we have an obligation to teach our children how to appropriately navigate and resolve conflict,” Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said in a statement.