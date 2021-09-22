Naperville North High School Classes Canceled as Police Investigate Bomb Threat

Classes and after-school activities were canceled at Naperville North High School and the school building was closed after a bomb threat was made early Wednesday to the school, District 203 announced.

The city of Naperville confirmed the police department is "actively investigating" the threat made Wednesday morning against the school.

"Please note that school was not in session at the time the threat was reported and there are no students or staff in the building as we conduct our investigation," the city said in a statement.

The school will remain closed to students and staff Wednesday while police conduct a search of the building, the school district said.

Families of children who arrived on campus Wednesday were sent to Naperville Central High School to reunite with their students.

Additional email communication was being sent to Naperville North families, the district said.