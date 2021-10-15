Naperville North High School Cancels Classes After Second Threat Within Weeks

Naperville North High School is canceling classes Friday for the second time in a little over three weeks for another threat at the school, District 203 officials said.

A staggered release of Naperville North students and staff was announced Friday morning after the school went on soft lockdown following the threat. Last month, the school was shut down as police investigated a bomb threat received by the principal.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Very regretfully there has been another threat against NNHS today," Stephanie Posey, assistant superintendent for secondary education, wrote to students at 9:18 a.m. Friday. "My heart is broken to alert you to a soft lockdown of the building with no movement to and from the building. The Naperville Police Department is here with us processing the situation and planning for the safety of all staff and students at North."

Police deemed it safe for students to be released from school, and the staggered release began just before 10:30 a.m.

"I know this is stressful," Posey wrote ahead of the release, "but it is imperative that we maintain calm in the building for the safety and security of the students and staff, allowing the plan to work effectively."

Last month, a bomb threat made to Naperville North High School canceled classes and after-school activities and closed the school building for the day. An all-clear was given later that day and police determined there was no threat to the safety of students and staff.

According to the district, the September bomb threat was received by the principal of Naperville North, and leaders at the school and District 203 notified the Naperville Police Department and removed students and staff from the building.