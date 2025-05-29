A Naperville man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to killing a family dog and then threatening to harm two children.

According to DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, 36-year-old Nathan Gonzalez pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated DUI and one count of aggravated animal cruelty in connection with a pair of incidents.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Gonzalez was sentenced to five years in prison on one charge and three on the other, with the sentences being served concurrently as part of a plea agreement.

He will also no longer be permitted to own animals, according to a press release.

“Following an argument with his partner, Nathan Gonzalez violently killed the family dog, Rocco,” Berlin said. “Mr. Gonzalez’s unconscionable actions, that took the life of a beloved, defenseless family pet, are extremely disturbing. Our pets are family members and deserve our love and comfort, not a violent, painful death as Rocco was forced to endure. “

Gonzalez was pulled over police in Dec. 2023 on suspicion of speeding. Officers noted in their report that they smelled alcohol on his person, and noted that he had bloodshot eyes. It was determined he was driving on a suspended license, and his blood alcohol content was .131, well over the legal limit.

After his release, he had another run-in with the law in Sept. 2024. Police were called and told that Gonzalez had allegedly killed a family pet, and that he had threatened a 14-year-old girl and her 11-year-old sister.

Officers found the girls at home, but noted that the family dog was missing. Ultimately, the dog’s remains were found near a construction site, with blunt force trauma revealed to be the cause of death.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged in the case, and had remained in custody ever since.