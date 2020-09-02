Naperville is Trending on Twitter and the Reason Why is Hilarious

Naperville may have plenty to offer its visitors, but one look at social media Wednesday and the views will undoubtedly surprise you.

The Chicago suburb was trending on Twitter Wednesday morning, leaving many on social media both surprised and humored as they discovered why.

It appeared to have started with a tweet from the account Beautiful Illinois, which claims to share "breathtaking views of the Prairie State," but actually posts photos of stunning global locations and captions them as though they are located in Illinois.

The account most recently shared a tweet with the caption "Naperville, Illinois never fails to take my breath away." The photos accompanying the tweet, however, were far from Naperville, Illinois, and instead showed gorgeous mountain views.

As one user pointed out, the images feature Torres del Paine National Park in Chile and Ushuaia, a resort town in Argentina.

The tweet quickly gained attention, with many responding by sharing images of other beautiful locations while claiming they are Chicago suburbs.

"So much to do and see in Joliet Illinois," one response read, along with pictures of scuba divers and mountainous landscapes. "The mountains are spectacular, But I do enjoy my scuba diving every morning."

My favorite part about Naperville? Probably the fjords. ❤️ — Thomas Wilkinson (@ThomasWilki) September 1, 2020

"It’s nothing compared to the recently renovated Bowling alley in Bolingbrook," another tweet read with a photo of the Colosseum in Rome.

Don’t lie. That Aurora. — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) September 2, 2020

Hmmm....haven't been to this part of Naperville. Must be near Plainfield. — 🎶The Meatball Composer 🎶 (@MeatballComp34) September 1, 2020

By Wednesday morning the tweet had more than 4,000 retweets, 26,000 favorites and nearly 700 comments.