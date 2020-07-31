Naperville District 203 and Indian Prairie District 204 to Start School Year Remotely

Both of Naperville's school districts announced Friday that they'll begin the year with remote learning as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Naperville Community Unit School District 203, which includes several schools including Naperville North and Naperville Central high schools, will start the year with an eLearning model and slowly transition into a hybrid learning model, according to a letter sent to the community Friday.

Only "those who are able and ready to return to in-person learning," will transition to hybrid learning, said Dan Bridges, superintendent of schools.

Indian Prairie District 204 - the third largest school district in the state - revealed Friday that all students will take part in eLearning from the beginning of the school year until Oct. 30.

"This fall’s remote learning will not be the same as what students experienced in the spring," Supt. Dr. Adrian B. Talley, said in a letter to the district community. "The state’s remote learning guidelines are very different from when schools were closed in March. Students will have robust and challenging coursework that is reflective of the caliber of teachers in our district and aligned to the expectations of our parents."

The school year begins on Aug. 20 for both districts.

The state of Illinois previously released guidelines for schools as part of phase four of its “Restore Illinois” reopening plan. Under those state requirements, students will be limited to gatherings of fewer than 50 individuals, extra sanitation measures will be required and all students age 5 or older will be required to wear facial coverings.