Naperville

Naperville Couple Shares ‘a Few Secrets' to 64 Years of Marriage

By Becca Wood

After 64 years of marriage, a couple from Naperville shared their secrets to love and happiness ahead of Valentine's Day weekend.

Jerry and JoAnn, residents at Arbor Terrace Naperville, recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary and said they have some advice when it comes to a long-lasting marriage.

For Jerry, he said their relationship can be summed up in one saying: "Yes, dear. Yes, dear. Yes, dear."

Here's what the couple had to share:

1. Do the best you can.

"When things are bad, don't feel sorry for yourself or say woe is me. Pull up your bootstraps, get back to work and be determined to stay positive and make things work," the couple said.

2. Family needs to be put first.

"Your own wants and desires come second," Jerry and JoAnn said. "Give what you can to your family; don't just take. Do things together as a family often. We had fun together playing games, going on vacation together, etc."

3. Trust in the Lord.

"Pray often," the two added.

Take a look at some pictures of the Chicago-area couple below.

