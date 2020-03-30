Naperville Church Pastor Dies a Week After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

A pastor at Calvary Church of Naperville has died a week after testing positive for COVID-19 and being hospitalized with pneumonia, the church announced Monday.

“It saddens my heart to tell you that Pastor Angel Escamilla has passed away from this life,” lead pastor Martyn Sloan wrote on the church’s Facebook page. “I know that we prayed for his earthly healing in hopes that he would remain with us. Our prayers were not in vain, as they turned our hearts toward the hope we place in heaven.”

Last week, Sloan announced that Escamilla tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, and had been “seriously ill” in a hospital with pneumonia.

In his post, Sloan said that Escamilla was “a man of strong faith in the Lord…”

“If anyone ever spoke into the heavens in prayer, it was Pastor Angel,” Sloan wrote. “He will be forever missed on our team and in the church family.”