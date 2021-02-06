Name A Cockroach After Your Ex at Brookfield Zoo This Valentine's Day

Brookfield Zoo is offering the chance to name a cockroach after your ex on Valentine's Day.

For a $15 donation, those interested can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach inside the Hamill Family Play Zoo after an ex "or anyone who may have wronged you," according to a news release.

The "Name a Cockroach After Your Ex" package includes a certificate to fill out and share as a reminder that cockroach now bears their name and placement on the Cockroach Naming Board. The board will be unveiled Feb. 14. Although the zoo will be closed to the public until March 1, pictures will be shared on social media.

The zoo also encourages people to name a cockroach after a friend or loved one. Donations go directly to Brookfield Zoo's Annual Fund which allows the zoo to implement best practices in veterinary care.

To name a cockroach, make a donation and fill out a form on the zoo's website.