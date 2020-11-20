MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Actor Ricky Schroder Helped Pay Kyle Rittenhouse's $2M Bond: Attorney

Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen charged with fatally shooting two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was released from the Kenosha County Jail Monday after posting $2 million bond, according to authorities.

Rittenhouse's bond was posted at 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's office.

In a tweet Friday, Rittenhouse's attorney Lin Wood said "God bless ALL Who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail."

Wood also gave a shoutout to actor Ricky Schroder and Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow for "putting us over the top."

Later in the evening, Wood tweeted a picture of Rittenhouse alongside John Pierce, another attorney who represents the teen, and Schroder.

"Thank you, All Donors. Thank you, All Patriots. Thank God Almighty," the tweet read.

Kenosha County prosecutors had charged Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, with fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during a protest over a police shooting in August. They've also charged him with wounding a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse faces multiple counts, including intentional homicide and illegally possessing a gun. His attorneys contend he was acting in self-defense. The case has been a rallying point for conservatives upset with property destruction during protests across the country this year.

Rittenhouse turned himself in to police in Antioch the morning after the shootings. He was later extradited to Wisconsin and his bail was set at $2 million.

Prosecutors have charged Dominick Black, 19, of Kenosha, with supplying the gun used in the shooting.

In a video obtained from the Antioch Police Department, Black told police what Rittenhouse allegedly said to him on the drive following the shootings.

Black told police Rittenhouse said he fired because people were attacking him and going to kill him.

"He said with a skateboard and then pieces of wood," Black said.

The 17-year-old's sister, Faith, was in the same police station just hours after the shootings.

"He was crying, said I had to shoot," she recounted.

Rittenhouse spoke publicly in his first interview since his arrest earlier this week.

In a phone interview with the Washington Post, Rittenhouse revealed the gun he used in the shooting was purchased using money he received from an unemployment check during the coronavirus pandemic. Rittenhouse, 17, could not legally purchase the weapon himself, so he gave the money to a friend to buy it for him, according to both Rittenhouse and police reports.

"I got my $1,200 from the coronavirus Illinois unemployment, because I was on furlough from YMCA, and I got my first unemployment check so I was like, 'Oh I'll use this to buy it,'" he told the Post.

In his interview, Rittenhouse said he doesn't regret having a gun that night, saying "I had to protect myself."

"I would have died that night if I didn’t," he said.

NBC 5 reached out to Rittenhouse's attorneys Friday night, as well as actor Ricky Schroder, but we have yet to receive a response.