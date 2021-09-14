‘My Mom Was Everything To Me:' Mother of Three Shot And Killed on Chicago's South Side

A night out with friends over the weekend ended in tragedy for 35-year-old Amanda McMurry, leaving her family, friends, and children to mourn her death.

“My mom was everything to me, always said I love her and my sisters I’m always going to carry them by my side no matter what,” said McMurry’s son Terrence Wright.

Wright is her oldest son. He told NBC 5 he last talked to his mom just hours before she was shot and killed on the city’s South Side Saturday.

“I’m glad I told her I loved her. She just wanted to meet with some family and go out to eat,” he said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Jewel Osco near 87th and the Dan Ryan early Saturday morning. Police said McMurry was sitting in her car with a group of friends when an unidentified assailant opened fire. The mother of three was shot in the head.

Doctors tried to save her at the University of Chicago Medical Center, but she was pronounced dead.

“I will stand strong for my mom,” said Wright. “It’s been tough, but I’m going to get through it because I know she would want me to.”

Wright said his mom was always positive, outgoing, and did her best to provide for her children working different jobs. She spent more than a year and a half working at Crazy Crab in Evergreen Park, according to the restaurant manager.

“My mom was the most hardworking person I have ever known,” said Wright. “She has done everything for me and my sisters.”

According to Chicago police, 3,135 people have been shot in the city in 2021, compared to 2,850 people at this time last year.

Wright said what happened to his mom was senseless.

“No matter how far, no matter where we’re at, my mom will never be forgotten," he said.

Area Two detectives continue to investigate. Police have not determined if McMurry was the intended target.