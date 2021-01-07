‘My Heart Is Hurting': Woman Pleads For Answers After Son Found Dead In Chicago Street

A Chicago man was laid to rest just one week after he was found dead in the street in McKinley Park. Family said 21-year-old Jean Carlo Cobian was murdered— shot in the back of the head.

Mourners gathered on Tuesday at a funeral home in Hickory Hills to pay their respects.

"Every story that I’m hearing is like, 'you know, he helped people,'" cried his mother Oelia Jamie. "Anybody would tell you he would freeze to death outside and give you his jacket. That’s the kind of young man he was."

Cobian was one of seven. He graduated from Curie High School, and just a few weeks ago, he celebrated his 21st birthday with his family. Jamie told NBC 5 her son wanted to go back to school, but now she’s left wondering who would harm her son.

"Everybody is questioning like why. I mean I don’t judge nobody, but you know he wasn’t in a gang or anything," she said.

Jamie said Cobian was on his way home last Wednesday morning. Police said someone driving by saw him lying in the street near 34th and Archer. At the time police believe he suffered from blunt force trauma to the head and chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"I thought it was an accident, like, somebody ran him over, you know," said Jamie. "I didn’t expect someone shot him. When the detectives told me the following day, I was like, they shot him?"

The death investigation has now turned into a homicide. Jamie said her son's car and iPhone were missing.

"If it was a violent carjacking,” she said, "somebody, the mayor, has to do something about it."

Detectives told the family they found Cobian’s car nearby but couldn’t share with the family the condition of the car and whether Cobian’s phone was found in the car. Jamie is desperate for answers.

"I just want somebody, if they know anything," she said. "My heart is hurting and I want to know who did this."

She’s now pleading for the public’s help to find her son’s killer.

"If anybody knows anything to come and speak up; don’t be scared," she cried. "This could be happening to somebody else — another mother, other siblings, other fathers that’s going to be crying over the loss of a son."