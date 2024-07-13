My Block, My Hood, My City hosts ‘Downtown Day' event for teens to experience Chicago

Nearly 2,000 kids and teens from the city’s South and West sides met at Harris Theater near Millennium Park for the second annual "Downtown Day" event organized by the non-profit My Block, My Hood, My City.

“I just think it’s nice to be able to go out into my city without feeling afraid or feeling like I’m making other people uncomfortable,” said 17-year-old Marielle Ndam.

She and her peers branched out into small groups to explore and experience downtown from Navy Pier to the Magnificent Mile.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” said 16-year-old Autumn Crumpton. “It’s actually exciting, a lot of people don’t get to experience this so I’m very grateful that I can.”

Some participants even met with Mayor Brandon Johnson and got an inside look at City Hall. Others headed to Michigan Avenue for a private tour of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery, the largest Starbucks in the world, and to the Chicago Riverwalk for an architectural boat tour.

“We have financial literacy classes, we have career explorations, we have boating experiences,” said Nathaniel Viets-VanLear, who is the director of engagement and outreach for My Block, My Hood, My City. “All these different experiences that can show them a new way of being and also maybe a new future for themselves.”

The organization partnered with more than 35 businesses that offered free or discounted activities. Kids also got a $50 dollar gift card to spend. The founder told NBC Chicago that for some kids, this is their first time downtown.

“I just have a hope that no Chicago kid regardless of their color, their gender, religion, opinion, ethnicities, or zip code will ever say that they’re not welcome downtown--- that’s my hope,” said founder Jahmal Cole.

Cole said he’s amazed by the turnout and believes this is one way to address violence involving teens. He wants to expose them to new opportunities and new visions for their future, letting them know the possibilities are endless.

“This is them making a statement of resilience,” he said. “If I can make it in Chicago I can make it anywhere. This is them saying that where I come from doesn’t have to determine how far I’m gonna go.”