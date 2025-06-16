Video captured the emotional moment Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents appeared to arrest a man in Elgin as his pregnant wife screamed from the side of the road, begging the agents not to take him.

In the footage, the man's wife can be heard telling agents in Spanish that her husband was on his way to work and is "not bad."

"You're not doing your job right," she is heard shouting through tears. "My baby, please, that is his father."

Agents at one point ask the woman if she needs medical attention, to which she replies no and begs them to let her speak to him.

"Don't sign anything," she shouts as agents pin her husband on the ground. "He's not doing anything wrong. He's going to work to provide food for us."

The woman, Cristian Solorio, spoke to Telemundo Chicago shortly after the footage of her husband's arrest went on social media, revealing she is 8 months pregnant and her husband was just weeks from becoming a father. She said she received a call from him for only a matter of seconds as he told her immigration agents were surrounding his vehicle.

"He told me that he was asking for the arrest warrant and that they don't have it....Okay, but they're going to break the window [he told me]...I tell him they can't do that.... I know, but they're doing it [he says] and then I heard the bang when I got there and I yelled at them to not do it. He was still buckled up inside the SUV," she said.

Shattered glass could be seen around the vehicle at the scene.

"He told me to take care of my son, that everything will be okay, but I knew that was a lie when I saw how they threw him [on the ground]," Solorio said.

The FBI confirmed it assisted with a "targeted immigration enforcement operation" in the area Monday morning, "which resulted in the apprehension of a subject."

"The FBI, alongside other Department of Justice law enforcement partners, have been supporting these efforts at the direction of the Attorney General," the agency said. "The FBI’s contribution to this effort can vary dependent on the specific needs of DHS."

ICE did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

The Elgin Rapid Response Team, a community organization, said numerous incidents involving ICE were reported across the Chicago suburb Monday, "signaling an alarming escalation in targeted operations against immigrant communities."

"The use of force, intimidation, and destruction of property under the guise of enforcement constitutes a violent abuse of power that must be publicly and unequivocally condemned," the group wrote on social media.

The footage follows a weekend that saw thousands march across the Chicago area for "No Kings" events protesting the Trump Administration's immigration enforcement. It also comes one day after President Donald Trump directed federal immigration officials to prioritize deportations from Democratic-run cities, an order Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker hammered as “ill-conceived.”

“We do know ICE is coming once again in force to cities across the country, so we expect to see them in Chicago. I don’t know exactly how big the force will be, but I do know he has used other law enforcement along with ICE to carry out his ill-conceived mission to go after people who frankly are paying taxes and they’re law-abiding and they’ve been here for many, many years,” he said.

Despite claims by the Trump administration, enforcement operations have not been focused on those with criminal records. According to data obtained by NBC News, of the more than 51,000 migrants currently in ICE detention, less than 30% had criminal convictions on their records. Roughly half of the individuals deported by the U.S. in the month of February had no criminal charges or convictions, and more than half of individuals currently detained in the U.S. have not been charged or convicted with a crime.

Being in the United States without legal status is a civil infraction, not a criminal one, according to the American Immigration Council.

“Those are the wrong people to be going after,” Pritzker said of detaining those without criminal charges or convictions. “We ought to go after the violent criminals. People who get convicted of violent crimes who are undocumented should be thrown out of this country, and that’s not what they’re doing.”

Trump has been emphatic about stepping up arrest numbers in recent weeks, with adviser Stephen Miller pushing for up to one million arrests per year by federal immigration authorities. As part of that effort, Trump announced a new plan to focus enforcement efforts on large cities, mostly run by Democrats, on Truth Social, calling on ICE officials to “do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest mass deportation program in history.”

Trump said that “millions upon millions of illegal aliens reside” in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, and claimed without evidence that Democrats use those residence to “expand their voter base and cheat in elections.”

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement also was preparing to deploy its Special Response Teams to some cities run by Democratic leaders, according to two sources familiar with the planning of future ICE operations.

The "elite special response teams" also known as SRTs, are part of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations department. The tactical units use Bear Cat tracked vehicles, long guns and tactical vests typically in operations considered high risk.

It was not immediately clear if Monday's arrest was part of enhanced enforcement operations.