Mutilated body found after suspected Lawndale arson: Police sources

Warning: This story has graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Chicago firefighters made a grisly discovery Friday night when they found a mutilated body following a house fire in the Lawndale neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the fire broke out in the 2300 block of South Kirkland at approximately 8:52 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but when they entered the structure they found a 68-year-old man, according to Chicago police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple police sources told NBC Chicago that the victim’s arms had both been cut off, and that one of the victim’s legs was also severed.

Police suspect that the fire was deliberately set, and the victim’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation remains underway by Area Four Detectives, but no further information was made available.