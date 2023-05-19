Musical Headliners For Chicago's 2023 ‘Pride in The Park' Music Festival Announced

The premiering headliners for Chicago's iconic "Pride in the Park" festival have been announced.

Billed as the "Midwest's largest LGBTQ+ music festival," Pride in the Park is set to take place June 23 and 24 in Grant Park. But the weekend doesn't just include music.

"Much more than a music festival, Pride in the Park is designed to provide the LGBTQ+ and its allies to be a positive, immersive, and more inclusive music festival experience – with a mission of creating music, love, and community," a release from organizers said.

The musical lineup for the two-day festival is being released in Phases, organizers have said on social media.

"Phase 2 Coming Soon," an Instagram post from the festival reads.

Headliners for the two-day festival include Grammy-award winning DJ Zedd, Grammy-nominated rap star Saweetie, Grammy-award winning DJ Years & Years, Zara Larson and Chicago's Circuit Mom. Other musical acts include DJ Lady D, DJ Mohammad, Boy J, Exna, O'Laysia, Kenya J Sanchez, DJ Ca$h Era, XO Carrington, Nico, DJ Zel, Platinum Carrington and more.

2022 "Pride in the Park" headliners included The Chainsmokers and Alesso.

"Pride in the Park" takes place June 23 and June 24 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Butler Field in Grant Park. Tickets are currently on sale.