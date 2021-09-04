Music Festivals This Weekend: Here are Major Concerts Around Chicago

Outdoor music festivals continue this Labor Day weekend and into September with major concerts happening throughout the Chicago area over upcoming days.

Due to the latest recommendations from health officials, some of the festivals have updated COVID-19 protocols for concert-goers.

Here's a list of what you need to know about music fests this weekend:

North Coast Music Festival

North Coast music festival is set to bring in crowds in Bridgeview Friday through Sunday, featuring artists such as Kaskade, Louis the Child and Zeds Dead, among others playing electronic dance music.

Per the recommendation of health officials, attendees will be required to show either proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result within 72 hours of entry.

Here's the lineup.

ARC Music Festival

On Saturday and Sunday, a variety of house music artists will hit the stage in Chicago's Union Park from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

ARC will also require concert-goers to show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result within 72 hours of entry to get into the festival, citing City of Chicago recommendations.

Here's the lineup.

Summerfest

For three weeks in September, beginning this weekend, Summerfest will bring artists like Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Chance the Rapper and Luke Bryan to Wisconsin's American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Later this month, popular performers like Megan Thee Stallion, Guns N' Roses, Miley Cyrus and Zac Brown Band are set to take the stage.

All concert-goers will need need proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result within 72 hours of entry to be allowed into Summerfest. Rapid COVID testing will be available on site for $25 per test.

Here's the lineup.

Chicago In Tune

At Millennium Park's Jay Pritzker Pavilion, Chicago In Tune music festival will present songs from the Jazz Institute of Chicago, featuring artists like Ari Brown, Marquis Hill and Lizz Wright, for free on Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The lawn seating will not be limited capacity and will not require advanced registration for a spot, according to city officials.