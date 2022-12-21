Museums, Zoos and More: Chicago Attractions Announce Closures Due to Weather

An oncoming major winter system is expected to complicate travel plans across the Chicago area, forcing a flurry of closures for businesses, including major holiday attractions like the Christkindlmarket and Gallagher Way's Winterland.

The National Weather Service has placed the entire Chicago area under a winter storm warning. According to the warning, "falling and blowing snow will result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult, if not impossible."

As the storm looms, here are the Chicago-area attractions that have noted closures so far:

Adler Planetarium

Adler Planetarium announced closures will be in effect due "forecasted snowy and blizzard-like weather conditions, along with dangerously cold temperatures."

To keep staff and potential visitors home, the planetarium said it will be closed Friday and Saturday.

The planetarium will remain closed Sunday in observance of Christmas. It will reopen for its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Christkindlmarket

Weather conditions have prompted the Christkindlmarket to shift its hours of operation for all three of its locations, two of which are set to cap their seasonal run this week.

The marketplaces in Chicago and Aurora will close early at 4 p.m. Thursday. This will be the last day visitors can stop by the sites in 2022. The front in Wrigleyville will not operate at all Thursday.

All three locations will be closed throughout Friday and Saturday, as well as Sunday. The Wrigleyville marketplace will reopen Monday.

Winterland at Gallagher Way

Winterland at Gallagher Way announced it will be closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday because of the weather.

The holiday attraction will remain closed for Christmas on Sunday before returning to its normal hours of operation of 3 to 9 p.m. Monday.

Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo and its popular holiday light show, ZooLights, will not operate Friday.

ZooLight ticketholders should recieve an email with more information, the zoo said.

"Animal and guest safety are our top priorities." the zoo said in a statement. "Please keep an eye on the zoo’s social channels and/or website for more information."

This story will continue to be updated as new closures are announced. Check back for updates.